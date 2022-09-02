Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 898,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $72,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Brunswick by 8.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35,446 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 2.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Brunswick by 4.9% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Taika Capital LP bought a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,415,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Brunswick by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick stock opened at $73.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $103.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.54.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 18.32%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.08.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

