Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,029,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 457,180 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $74,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in ChampionX by 35.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,873,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,743,000 after buying an additional 2,065,566 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ChampionX by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,448,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,317,000 after buying an additional 87,577 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ChampionX by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,886,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,761,000 after buying an additional 209,269 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ChampionX by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,095,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,760,000 after buying an additional 946,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ChampionX by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,595,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,670,000 after buying an additional 120,767 shares during the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Shares of CHX stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $28.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.09.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.98%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

