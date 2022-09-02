Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,257,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,869 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $68,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in DT Midstream by 39.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Price Performance

NYSE:DTM opened at $54.94 on Friday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion and a PE ratio of 16.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.94.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DTM shares. Barclays raised their target price on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Insider Activity at DT Midstream

In related news, Director Peter I. Tumminello purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.80 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $164,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

DT Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

