Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 673,631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,757 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Allegion were worth $73,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Allegion by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLE. Bank of America cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Allegion from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.22.

Allegion Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE ALLE opened at $95.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.85. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $93.05 and a 52 week high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Allegion had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 57.91%. The business had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $240,950.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,876.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

