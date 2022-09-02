Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,889,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,573 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $71,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth $389,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in Pinterest by 117.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 72.7% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,245,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,647,000 after buying an additional 524,424 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Pinterest by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 533,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,403,000 after buying an additional 22,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities set a $22.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Pinterest to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pinterest Price Performance

In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $7,400,430.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $111,005.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 496,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,597,575.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $7,400,430.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 547,884 shares of company stock valued at $10,308,331 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.90. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $66.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 73.35 and a beta of 1.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Featured Stories

