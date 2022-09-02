Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,292,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,105 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $72,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 111,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,115,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,270,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,943,000 after acquiring an additional 443,572 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $194,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valvoline Trading Down 0.9 %

Valvoline Dividend Announcement

NYSE VVV opened at $28.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.69 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VVV. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

