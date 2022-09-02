Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 429,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in WEX were worth $76,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of WEX by 276.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WEX by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays upped their price target on WEX from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on WEX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on WEX to $206.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.50.

WEX stock opened at $153.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.55. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.01 and a twelve month high of $197.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.33 million. WEX had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total transaction of $129,383.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total transaction of $129,383.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $126,918.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,628.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,730 shares of company stock valued at $460,494 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

