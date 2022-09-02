Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,059,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060,805 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $68,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the first quarter worth $66,977,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in TEGNA by 199.6% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,433,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953,426 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the first quarter worth $23,345,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in TEGNA by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,302,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,852 shares during the period. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the fourth quarter worth $13,920,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA Price Performance

TGNA opened at $21.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.81. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $23.04.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.78 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is presently 16.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Huber Research raised TEGNA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

TEGNA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.