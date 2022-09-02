Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 774,249 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 77,709 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $75,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $27,113.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,996.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 3,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $330,924.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,850.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $27,113.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,996.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,965 shares of company stock worth $2,064,799. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on UMB Financial from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $89.82 on Friday. UMB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $81.57 and a twelve month high of $112.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.95. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 28.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.31%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

