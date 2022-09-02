Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 455,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,129 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $76,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Universal Display in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Universal Display by 713.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Universal Display in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Universal Display by 287.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Universal Display news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,366 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total value of $1,194,266.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,932,066.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Universal Display Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.30.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $108.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.94. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $98.71 and a 52-week high of $210.29.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $136.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.21 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Universal Display Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.