Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 455,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,129 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $76,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Universal Display in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Universal Display by 713.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Universal Display in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Universal Display by 287.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Universal Display news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,366 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total value of $1,194,266.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,932,066.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Universal Display Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $108.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.94. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $98.71 and a 52-week high of $210.29.
Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $136.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.21 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Universal Display Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.
Universal Display Profile
Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Display (OLED)
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
- DocuSign Has Important Issues to Address When it Reports Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.