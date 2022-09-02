Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 15,649 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,764,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,649 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $76,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Ally Financial by 852.7% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,192,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,409,000 after buying an additional 1,962,795 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Ally Financial by 2,563.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,938,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,291,000 after buying an additional 1,865,701 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its position in Ally Financial by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,193,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,048,000 after buying an additional 1,754,694 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 207.7% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,815,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,939,000 after buying an additional 1,225,514 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Ally Financial by 2,756.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,050,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,662,000 after buying an additional 1,013,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.64.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $32.79 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.09 and a 200 day moving average of $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.14). Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

