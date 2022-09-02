Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 15,649 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,764,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,649 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $76,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 1,510.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.64.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Ally Financial stock opened at $32.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.33. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $56.28.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 29.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 17.29%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

