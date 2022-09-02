Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 18,109 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 277,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18,109 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Globant were worth $72,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Globant by 50.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,907,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $499,893,000 after buying an additional 643,022 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Globant by 385.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 651,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $204,630,000 after buying an additional 517,222 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter valued at $147,279,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Globant by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 818,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $256,948,000 after buying an additional 375,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Globant by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 556,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $174,720,000 after buying an additional 357,877 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $204.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.80 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.00. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $159.56 and a 52-week high of $354.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Globant had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GLOB. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Globant from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Globant to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen raised their target price on Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Globant from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.00.

Globant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.