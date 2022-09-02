Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 216,851 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,064,053 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 216,851 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SLM were worth $74,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SLM by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 30,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SLM during the 1st quarter valued at $49,609,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in SLM by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,222,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,556,000 after purchasing an additional 634,250 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SLM by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in SLM during the 1st quarter valued at $945,000. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

SLM opened at $14.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.14. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $20.88.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $362.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.41 million. SLM had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 46.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLM. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

