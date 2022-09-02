Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 237,560 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,242,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,560 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in News were worth $71,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of News by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 131,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 66,881 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of News by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 664,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,708,000 after acquiring an additional 69,950 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of News by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,278,000 after acquiring an additional 276,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of News by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of News by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at News

In other News news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of News stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $1,536,384.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 87,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,733.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

News Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $16.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.78. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.86.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. News had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on NWSA shares. StockNews.com downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Macquarie cut News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on News to $34.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

About News

(Get Rating)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.