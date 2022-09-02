Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 26,245 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 760,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $76,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OSK. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,301,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,732 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 181.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,423,000 after buying an additional 168,089 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the first quarter worth about $12,594,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 206.0% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 150,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after buying an additional 101,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 520.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 118,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,884,000 after buying an additional 99,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

OSK opened at $79.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $77.89 and a 1-year high of $125.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 83.62%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OSK. Citigroup cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $107.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Oshkosh from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

