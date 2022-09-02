Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 347 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,183,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $74,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 12.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 53,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at $6,357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Trading Down 0.4 %

SON opened at $62.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.73. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $67.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.95.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $105,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,969. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $105,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,063 shares in the company, valued at $318,969. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $118,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,139.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sonoco Products to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

