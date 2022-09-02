Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 36,715 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,715 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Woodward were worth $71,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Woodward news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.97 per share, for a total transaction of $47,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,387. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Woodward news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.97 per share, for a total transaction of $47,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,387. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Donovan purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.46 per share, for a total transaction of $101,706.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,706. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 17,100 shares of company stock worth $1,622,371. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Price Performance

Woodward stock opened at $92.71 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $129.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.48.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.27). Woodward had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $614.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Woodward’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WWD shares. Truist Financial lowered Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Woodward presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.29.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

