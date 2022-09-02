Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 40,129 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 455,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,129 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $76,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 713.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total transaction of $1,194,266.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 190,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,932,066.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Universal Display Price Performance

OLED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Universal Display from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Display has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.30.

OLED stock opened at $108.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.46. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $98.71 and a 12 month high of $210.29.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $136.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.21 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Universal Display Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.