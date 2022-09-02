Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 6,607 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 538,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,607 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Entegris were worth $70,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,663,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,032,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,462 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.3% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,934,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $385,237,000 after purchasing an additional 64,860 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,691,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,947,000 after purchasing an additional 758,545 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,673,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,936,000 after purchasing an additional 62,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,763,000 after purchasing an additional 56,391 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENTG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.10.

ENTG stock opened at $92.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 8.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.63. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $85.92 and a one year high of $158.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.90 million. Entegris had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 11.83%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

