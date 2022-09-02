Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 9,705 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,051,642 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,705 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Trex were worth $68,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TREX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,468,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $468,362,000 after purchasing an additional 142,333 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Trex by 0.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,112,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,365,000 after buying an additional 29,093 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trex by 3.8% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,736,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,464,000 after purchasing an additional 63,050 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Trex by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,545,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,659,000 after acquiring an additional 159,729 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREX opened at $46.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.68. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.38 and a 1 year high of $140.98.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.22 million. Trex had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TREX. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Trex from $102.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Trex from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Trex to $58.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.11.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

