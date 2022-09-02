Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 9,878 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,226,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,878 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $72,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hexcel by 12.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 25.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter valued at about $1,501,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hexcel during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Hexcel during the first quarter worth about $317,000. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Vertical Research raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.30.

Hexcel stock opened at $58.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $65.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35 and a beta of 1.26.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.38%.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 2,500 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total value of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,889.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

