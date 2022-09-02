Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,374,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 104,461 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $73,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average of $21.23. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.13 and a 12 month high of $22.25.

