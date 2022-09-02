Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 667,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,963 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Visteon were worth $72,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Visteon by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Visteon by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Visteon by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 844,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,147,000 after acquiring an additional 106,119 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Visteon by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Visteon by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 121,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,467,000 after acquiring an additional 39,932 shares during the last quarter.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have weighed in on VC. BNP Paribas upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Visteon from $131.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Visteon from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Visteon from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.73.
Visteon Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of Visteon stock opened at $118.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visteon Co. has a twelve month low of $88.82 and a twelve month high of $140.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 1.78.
Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.80. Visteon had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visteon Company Profile
Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.
