Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,164,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,993 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $74,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 189.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AOS stock opened at $56.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.19. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.91 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $965.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.82 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

AOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

