Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,163 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $67,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Acuity Brands

In related news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy purchased 575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $174.54 per share, with a total value of $100,360.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,144.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $838,539.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laura O’shaughnessy acquired 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $174.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,360.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,479 shares in the company, valued at $258,144.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

Shares of AYI opened at $163.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.51. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.71 and a 1 year high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.50. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Acuity Brands to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.57.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

