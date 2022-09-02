Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Trading Up 19.8%

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHCGet Rating)’s share price was up 19.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.05 and last traded at C$8.05. Approximately 645,141 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 842,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.72.

Separately, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8,622.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.14 billion and a PE ratio of 51.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.95.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.15 by C($0.44). The business had revenue of C$2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.63 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 6.1700001 EPS for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

