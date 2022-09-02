Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,583 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 242,481 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $74,759,000 after buying an additional 6,626 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,444 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,453,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 18.0% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,560 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the first quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 14,821 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,569,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 24,169 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,457,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT opened at $260.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $270.44 and a 200 day moving average of $277.26. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.73%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

