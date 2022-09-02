Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Position Trimmed by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 141,002 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $8,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $53.95 on Friday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BERY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Berry Global Group news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $387,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,088. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

