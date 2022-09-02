BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Gap Up to $16.33

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.33, but opened at $17.03. BigCommerce shares last traded at $16.99, with a volume of 1,355 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BigCommerce from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

BigCommerce Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.27.

Insider Activity at BigCommerce

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.16 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 62.59% and a negative net margin of 51.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 148,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $3,051,915.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,431.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 20,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $409,846.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 106,228 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 148,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $3,051,915.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,431.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,130 shares of company stock valued at $4,509,546 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigCommerce

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Stories

