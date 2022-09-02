Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 759.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,970,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,292 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,637,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,979,000 after acquiring an additional 481,432 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 539.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,456,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,767 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 389.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,312,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 21.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,129,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,905,000 after acquiring an additional 197,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $24.80 on Friday. Bilibili Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.93 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 39.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.71%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Bilibili’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

