Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,528 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Biogen by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in Biogen by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $199.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.76. The stock has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.40. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $338.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Biogen from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Biogen to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.36.

Biogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.