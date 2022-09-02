BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,587,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,525 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $9,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 19.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 245.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the first quarter valued at $77,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the first quarter valued at $115,000.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Price Performance

Shares of BGY opened at $4.84 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.36.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

