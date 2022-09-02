BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,944 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $4,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 326,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after acquiring an additional 12,019 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 12.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust alerts:

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

BUI opened at $23.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average is $22.94. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $20.28 and a 52-week high of $27.79.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.