Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore Sells 7,107 Shares

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 7,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $183,076.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,208.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sharelynn Faye Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 11th, Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 5,831 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $174,930.00.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $24.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.27. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $37.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 3.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $243.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.30 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 28.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

