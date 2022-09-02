Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Short Interest Update

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,720,000 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the July 31st total of 5,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 957,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Christopher K. Murray sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,580.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blueprint Medicines news, SVP Christopher K. Murray sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,580.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $375,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,191.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,408 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,145 in the last three months. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blueprint Medicines

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 414.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 50.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $73.83 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $43.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.45). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 45.89% and a negative net margin of 304.41%. The company had revenue of $36.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.86) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

