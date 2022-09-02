Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100,000 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the July 31st total of 11,240,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,986,000. Redpoint Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,185,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 343.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,799,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,773,000 after buying an additional 9,137,615 shares in the last quarter. Greycroft LP bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,075,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bright Health Group by 888.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,149,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,729,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

Bright Health Group Stock Performance

NYSE BHG opened at $1.49 on Friday. Bright Health Group has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $10.42. The stock has a market cap of $938.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of -0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bright Health Group ( NYSE:BHG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Bright Health Group had a negative return on equity of 134.30% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bright Health Group will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on Bright Health Group to $2.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Health Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.61.

About Bright Health Group

(Get Rating)

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.