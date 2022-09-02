Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHGGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100,000 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the July 31st total of 11,240,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,986,000. Redpoint Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,185,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 343.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,799,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,773,000 after buying an additional 9,137,615 shares in the last quarter. Greycroft LP bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,075,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bright Health Group by 888.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,149,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,729,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Bright Health Group Stock Performance

NYSE BHG opened at $1.49 on Friday. Bright Health Group has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $10.42. The stock has a market cap of $938.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of -0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHGGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Bright Health Group had a negative return on equity of 134.30% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bright Health Group will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on Bright Health Group to $2.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Health Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.61.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

