BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,600 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the July 31st total of 158,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded BRT Apartments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 2.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in BRT Apartments by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 5.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 22.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 9.1% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRT opened at $23.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.42 million, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.70. BRT Apartments has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $2.03. BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 167.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BRT Apartments will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRT Apartments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.81%.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

Further Reading

