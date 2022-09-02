Bryan, Garnier & Co Downgrades Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) to Sell

Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co currently has $54.00 price target on the stock.

TAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Molson Coors Beverage from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Redburn Partners raised Molson Coors Beverage from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.50.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TAP stock opened at $51.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.82. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 82.8% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 11,723 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $941,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter worth approximately $904,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

