Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,195 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $9,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 52.8% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 88.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Burlington Stores stock opened at $143.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.43, a PEG ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.28 and a 1 year high of $314.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.63.

Burlington Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.