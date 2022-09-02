Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Shares Gap Up to $5.55

Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.55, but opened at $5.89. Butterfly Network shares last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 12,133 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Butterfly Network from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Butterfly Network from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Butterfly Network Stock Down 5.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 2.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Butterfly Network ( NYSE:BFLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $19.22 million during the quarter. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 159.44% and a negative return on equity of 25.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Butterfly Network news, insider Darius Shahida sold 16,069 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total transaction of $51,099.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 676,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,643.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Trading of Butterfly Network

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,216,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,909,000 after purchasing an additional 36,657 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,045,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,059,000 after purchasing an additional 244,298 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 10.1% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 5,464,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,727,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,513,000 after purchasing an additional 237,467 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 6.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,215,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 142,092 shares during the period. 49.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

