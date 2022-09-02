C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target Cut to $13.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AI. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on C3.ai in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on C3.ai from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price target on C3.ai to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.85.

C3.ai Stock Down 19.3 %

NYSE:AI opened at $14.52 on Thursday. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $53.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.02 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 75.99% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $38,562.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 363,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,619,813.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,390 shares of company stock valued at $79,912. Insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C3.ai

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter worth $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 755.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

