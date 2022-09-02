Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $85.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $155.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OKTA. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $152.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.57.

Okta Stock Down 33.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $60.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.14. Okta has a 52 week low of $58.12 and a 52 week high of $276.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $472,862.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,184.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $234,552.01. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,942.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $472,862.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,184.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,442 shares of company stock worth $1,316,786 over the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Okta by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after acquiring an additional 12,774 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $2,440,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Okta by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Okta by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Okta by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

