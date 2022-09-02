Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Director Sells $240,489.60 in Stock

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $240,489.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Capri Price Performance

CPRI stock opened at $47.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.27. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capri

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capri by 624.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

About Capri

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.