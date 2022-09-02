CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Stock Position Cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,924,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 109,933 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $37,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,316 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 3.5% in the first quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 145,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter worth $999,000. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $21.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 307.71 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.73. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.29%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 1,571.43%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTRE. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.