Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 39,876 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,903,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 149,594 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $1,144,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 99.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $753,000. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, COO Steve Miller sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $2,029,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 761,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,306,125.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $809,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 407,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,785,676.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steve Miller sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $2,029,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 761,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,306,125.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 374,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,134,603. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.2 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $13.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.44. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.55.

CPRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.81.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

