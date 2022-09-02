Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,899 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $12,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 38.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Caterpillar by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,769,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,767,000 after purchasing an additional 106,731 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 4.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAT. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT opened at $182.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.14. The firm has a market cap of $96.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.08 and a twelve month high of $237.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.40%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

