Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Holdings Raised by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,170 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CATY. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total value of $43,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 87,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total value of $43,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 87,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $84,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 88,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,133.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,044,570 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cathay General Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $41.63 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.59 and a 200-day moving average of $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 40.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

See Also

