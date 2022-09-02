Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the July 31st total of 1,660,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 288,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,136,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,136,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 99,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,570 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 37,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 45,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CATY opened at $41.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $48.88.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 40.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CATY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Stephens reduced their target price on Cathay General Bancorp to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cathay General Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

