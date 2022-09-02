Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Stock Position Reduced by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,028 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,609,000 after buying an additional 20,237 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 240,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,040,000 after purchasing an additional 15,790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,917,000 after acquiring an additional 14,723 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 229,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,766,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,184,000. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $224.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.18. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $179.47 and a one year high of $327.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $2.68. The company had revenue of $588.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.00 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 12.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Cavco Industries to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.

